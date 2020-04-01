STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
110 more COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, all linked to Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi

Speaking to the press, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, "After an appeal from the government, the people who attended the conference came forward to get tested. Till now, 1,103 people have come."

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 234 COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu confirmed a whopping 110 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all of whom were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month. This has brought the number of cases in the state to 234.

The state confirmed 57 cases on Tuesday, of which 50 are people who attended the conference. With the 110 cases on Wednesday, the number of people linked to the conference testing positive increased to 190. The 110 include one each from Myanmar and Indonesia. Till Tuesday, 80 people who attended the conference tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Speaking to the press here, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, “After an appeal from the government, the people who attended the conference came forward to get tested. Till now, 1,103 people have come. They started coming from yesterday night. The district collectors and revenue officers helped them to take samples. So, far 658 samples have been lifted. All 1,103 people have been kept under hospital isolation and samples will be lifted from the others also.”

Rajesh said they are from 15 districts: Coimbatore 28 cases, Theni 20, Thoothukudi, Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruvarur two each, Karur, Chennai and Tiruvannamalai one each, Tirunelveli 6, Dindugal 17, Madurai 9, Tirupathur and Chengalpet seven each and Sivagangai 5.

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
