110 more COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, all linked to Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu confirmed a whopping 110 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all of whom were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month. This has brought the number of cases in the state to 234.

The state confirmed 57 cases on Tuesday, of which 50 are people who attended the conference. With the 110 cases on Wednesday, the number of people linked to the conference testing positive increased to 190. The 110 include one each from Myanmar and Indonesia. Till Tuesday, 80 people who attended the conference tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Speaking to the press here, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, “After an appeal from the government, the people who attended the conference came forward to get tested. Till now, 1,103 people have come. They started coming from yesterday night. The district collectors and revenue officers helped them to take samples. So, far 658 samples have been lifted. All 1,103 people have been kept under hospital isolation and samples will be lifted from the others also.”

Rajesh said they are from 15 districts: Coimbatore 28 cases, Theni 20, Thoothukudi, Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruvarur two each, Karur, Chennai and Tiruvannamalai one each, Tirunelveli 6, Dindugal 17, Madurai 9, Tirupathur and Chengalpet seven each and Sivagangai 5.