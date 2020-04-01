STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 'Coronavirus victim in Madurai had no link to Delhi congregation, Thai nationals'

As the man had come in contact with the nine Thai nationals who travelled by train to Madurai, he was initially assumed to have contracted the infection from them. But...

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ VIRUDHUNAGAR: The source from which the 54-year-old man from Anna Nagar who died of Coronavirus infection still remains a mystery, as Collector T G Vinay said that the man was neither part of the Delhi congregation nor was in touch with the Thai nationals in Erode.

Vinay said that as per the statement of his family members, the man did not travel out of the district in the past months. He had only been in touch with the Thai preachers who had come to Madurai. 

"The deceased man had received a group of nine Thailand nationals at the Madurai Railway Junction on March 12 and organised a religious congregation with the Thai group at a mosque in Anna Nagar on March 12 and 13," he said.

The collector said that of the nine Thailand nationals, four had reached Delhi in January and visited several mosques in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The group of Thailand nationals who was received by the man do not have any connection with the two Thai nationals who were tested positive in Erode. "Both groups have come to India as part of the religious tour, but on different schedules," he said.

As the man had come in contact with the nine Thai nationals who travelled by train to Madurai, he was initially assumed to have contracted the infection from them. "However, the swab test results of all nine have turned negative, leaving no clue to the source of contraction of the infection," he added.

More than 200 contacts of the deceased man have been home-quarantined. Further, the family members  of the deceased man - wife and two sons, have also turned positive to Coronavirus infection, but are still asymptomatic. They are being monitored in the isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital.

The other sexagenarian hailing from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, who was also tested positive of COVID - 19, has been shifted to a private hospital in Madurai on request of the family members of the patient. 

"Despite claims that the patient could have contracted the infection from a group of foreigners who had attended his son's marriage held in Madurai on March 5, there are no concrete evidence to prove it, as the wedding saw a huge footfall of 1,500 people. Besides, the foreigners have also returned to their homelands and could not be traced now," the collector added.


The collector further said that in addition to the two dedicated quarantine facilities established in undisclosed locations in Chinnaudaippu where 11 patients are quarantined and one near Thoppur where the nine Thai nationals are quarantined, yet another facility has been established near Thoppur, and around 10 people who had attended the Delhi congregation are quarantined there.

