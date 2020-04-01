Rise in coconut price as curfew causes shortage

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/TIRUCHY: Unavailability of workers and transportation difficulties due to lockdown has led to a significant increase in coconut prices in the retail markets. Ganesh, a Pudukottai farmer who owns four acres of coconut plantation, said, “Due to fear of corona, many workers have not turned up to collect coconuts from the trees. Many have ripened and fallen. But there are no labourers to pick them. Around 2,000 coconuts are harvested every 45 days. As it is harvest time, finding labourers is a great challenge. Due to this, loading coconuts has also reduced.”

Double load charge

Traders, on the other hand, complained they had to pay double the transportation charge. SP Babu, District Secretary of Gadhi Market Vyabarigal Sangam said, “The load vehicles usually carry other goods such as textile or iron after loading coconuts in markets. But now, they carry only coconut one way and return

empty-handed. This has had us paying double the price, anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 18,000

extra for a load.”

Drop in load arrival

Babu further said that with the Gandhi market shut down, the incoming load has reduced. “We have no place to store the coconuts and vegetable as the market is closed. Due to this, the incoming load had decreased. Instead of the usual 20 loads, only four or so is arriving every day.” He also said that the decentralization of the market to distribute the crowd has also had its effect on the price. Coconut sold for Rs 25 in retail was being sold for Rs 40, he added.

HELPLINE FOR HOMELESS IN TIRUVANNAMALAI

Tiruvannamalai: A control room has been set up to address the issue of homeless, elderly, or anyone stranded and left without food during the lockdown. People can reach 93454 87377 for food packets, a press release noted. Besides, workers have been engaged at 723 Anganwadi centres in the district to prepare and distribute food.