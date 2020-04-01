STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Visually impaired get much-needed rations

Visually impaired persons settled in Nagamangalam in Tiruchy received rations, including rice, pulses and groceries, from the district administration on Monday.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/TIRUPATHUR: Visually impaired persons settled in Nagamangalam in Tiruchy received rations, including rice, pulses and groceries, from the district administration on Monday. TNIE had highlighted their plight in its March 30 edition. Many residents in the colony for the visually impaired were dependent on selling incense sticks, soap and singing at public places for their livelihoods.

With the lockdown, they had complained of being unable to feed their families. The distribution of rations, including 5-kg rice, by the district administration comes as a great relief, said residents. Speaking to TNIE, Sub-Collector, Srirangam, Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar said, “Once we heard about the issue, we coordinated with the district disabled welfare office and the relief was distributed. Throughout the State, differently abled, mentally challenged, elderly and destitute persons affected due to the lockdown have been identified and relief is being distributed through an exclusive control room.”

Food for helpless

Ambur municipal commissioner T Soundarrajan has announced that the civic body is ready to provide food free of cost to helpless, elderly, disabled, destitute and abandoned persons. They can approach Amma canteen in the town for food. The needy people can also contact him on 73973 92691 for food. On Tuesday, the commissioner distributed rice and grocery items for the helpless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp