Visually impaired get much-needed rations

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/TIRUPATHUR: Visually impaired persons settled in Nagamangalam in Tiruchy received rations, including rice, pulses and groceries, from the district administration on Monday. TNIE had highlighted their plight in its March 30 edition. Many residents in the colony for the visually impaired were dependent on selling incense sticks, soap and singing at public places for their livelihoods.

With the lockdown, they had complained of being unable to feed their families. The distribution of rations, including 5-kg rice, by the district administration comes as a great relief, said residents. Speaking to TNIE, Sub-Collector, Srirangam, Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar said, “Once we heard about the issue, we coordinated with the district disabled welfare office and the relief was distributed. Throughout the State, differently abled, mentally challenged, elderly and destitute persons affected due to the lockdown have been identified and relief is being distributed through an exclusive control room.”

Food for helpless

Ambur municipal commissioner T Soundarrajan has announced that the civic body is ready to provide food free of cost to helpless, elderly, disabled, destitute and abandoned persons. They can approach Amma canteen in the town for food. The needy people can also contact him on 73973 92691 for food. On Tuesday, the commissioner distributed rice and grocery items for the helpless.