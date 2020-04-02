17 booked for abusing SI, video clip goes viral

By Express News Service

SALEM: Seventeen people were booked for allegedly abusing a Sub-Inspector on Wednesday.On Monday evening, the beat police found 10 people playing carrom at Mohammed Pura area in Kitchipalayam, despite the government’s order imposing a curfew. On seeing the police, four people fled the spot, while the others were brought to the police station for violating the lockdown.

Soon after their detention, 17 people, including family members and relatives of the six members came to the Town police station.Sub-Inspector Palanisamy stopped the group and questioned them, leading to an argument. The group allegedly verbally abused the policeman and later staged dharna. The entire development was video recorded, and the visuals have since then gone viral.

The city police registered case against 17 people, including a former DMK councillor and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Salem district secretary Ibrahim, under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (Unlawful assemblyu), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Viral video

The group allegedly verbally abused the policeman and later staged dharna. The entire development was video recorded, and the visuals have since then gone viral