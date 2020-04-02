STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
500 TN workers stranded in Maharashtra seek EPS help

No wages since lockdown began, also no transport to return home

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 500 people from Tamil Nadu, who were working with a private company in various parts of Solapur distrct of Maharashtra, have sought the help of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to return home. The workers lost their wages since the lockdown began, and are unable to return home as there’s no transport. They are currently staying in five relief camps.

“We walked to the State border, but we were apprehended by the cops and put up in these relief camps near Solapur,” said a worker speaking to Express. “There is no building in sight here. We did not get any food till Wednesday evening. When a few of us used our mobiles to convey our position to the persons we know, the police beat us badly. At present 200 workers are here.”

Another worker of the same company, staying in a different building along with 350 other workers spoke to Express. “We thought the lockdown was only for March 24. We had no clue it would extend till April 14,” he said. “We will be paid only if we work daily. If they extend the lockdown, we will starve here. We appeal to the TN government to rescue us,” he said.

Meanwhile, IUML MLA representing Kadayanallur Constituency, KAM Abubacker has sent a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking his assistance to the workers stranded in Maharashtra.  Abubacker told Express that Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and the officials in the Chief Minister’s office had promised to do the needful as soon as possible. On Monday, Palaniswami brought the plight of these workers to the notice of his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray via Twitter. Thackeray has promised help for them and Palaniswami thanked him for the immediate response.

