A stitch in time to save hundreds of lives

Personnel who hold a degree in Chemistry are now being trained by experts to prepare sanitizers, as per the WHO formula, to be distributed among the force.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:43 AM

Woman police making mask for personnel in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure protection of their colleagues, a few women police constables have donned a different hat. Armed with sewing machines, they are working to manufacture masks to ensure cops on duty don’t go unprotected. Attached to the Armed Reserve, these 30 constables, in the past three days, have manufactured almost 5,000 three-layered masks.

“They start work at 9 am and continue till 5 in the evening. The machines are brought from police quarters,” a senior police officer told TNIE. So far, they have raw materials to manufacture 60,000 masks, which will be distributed to the city police force.

“A two-day training was given to manufacture masks,” the officer added.Personnel who hold a degree in Chemistry are now being trained by experts to prepare sanitizers, as per the WHO formula, to be distributed among the force.

