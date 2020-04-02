COVID-19: Karur textile industries 'gear' up to manufacture PPEs

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: With several concerns raised over the lack of safety gear for doctors treating COVID-19 patients across the State, Karur textile industries have been working full swing to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE). With doctors working round the clock to treat COVID-19 patients, they have been hamstrung by the lack of PPE, especially with the lockdown making procurement difficult.

Karur, which is one of the largest textile manufacturing and export hubs in the country, has come to the rescue of the doctors by producing PPE - garments worn by healthcare workers to prevent infection, virus and transmission of other kinds of viral diseases. As of now, three textile units in Karur have started manufacturing PPE to be supplied across the State.

Nallamathu of Abinav Fabrics in Karur told TNIE, "We have been manufacturing medical clothing for hospitals, doctors, nurses and patients for the past 15 years. Currently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have started manufacturing PPE for doctors and other healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

Apart from us, two other firms are also manufacturing PPE in Karur now due to high demand. A total of 150 workers have been keeping their nose to the grindstone for the past few days for a cause."

He added, "Right now, we are manufacturing about 1,000 PPE per day. The number would jump to around 3,000 per day as our workers and volunteers are willing to go the extra mile for the welfare of doctors. The PPE is made using non-woven materials, which are later given a waterproof coating. As the lockdown is in place, many of our raw material suppliers are unable to provide us the necessary items needed to manufacture PPE. The government must help us in getting us necessary materials, including zippers, Velcro, elastic and others to produce the protective gear."

PPE manufactured here includes a coverall, cap and a pair of safety socks. So far, PPE has been sent to the Tiruchy Commissioner's office, Namakkal GH, Salem MCH, hospitals in Karur and numerous other places across the State. The industries are aiming to manufacture around one lakh PPE in about a month.