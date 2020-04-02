STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Two from Paramakudi who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi test positive

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the collector said, "At least 35 persons from Ramanathapuram seem to have taken part in the conference and 19 of them have so far returned to the district."

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu has so far reported over 300 COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two Paramakudi men have tested positive for COVID-19, District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said on Thursday. The collector said both of them had returned to the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi earlier this month.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the collector said, "At least 35 persons from Ramanathapuram seem to have taken part in the conference and 19 of them have so far returned to the district. Of the 19, two persons have tested positive on Thursday."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The duo had exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and had been admitted in the government hospital for treatment while the remaining 17 have been placed in institutional quarantine. "The swab results for the remaining persons are expected to be ready by Saturday," the collector added.

Nearly 93 persons, who are family members and close contacts of the aforementioned 19 persons, have been placed under home quarantine and are being examined as part of the local containment plan, he said. Health workers will visit and examine the residents of the locality every day.

Apart from this, out of 4,777 foreign returnees in the district, 2,138 have successfully completed their 30-day isolation period without COVID-19 symptoms and 2,639 are under home quarantine and being monitored by the officials, he further informed. Of 11 persons admitted in the government hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, nine have tested negative, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paramakudi Coronavirus Covid-19 Tablighi Jamaat
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp