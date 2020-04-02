COVID-19: Two from Paramakudi who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi test positive

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two Paramakudi men have tested positive for COVID-19, District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said on Thursday. The collector said both of them had returned to the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi earlier this month.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the collector said, "At least 35 persons from Ramanathapuram seem to have taken part in the conference and 19 of them have so far returned to the district. Of the 19, two persons have tested positive on Thursday."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The duo had exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and had been admitted in the government hospital for treatment while the remaining 17 have been placed in institutional quarantine. "The swab results for the remaining persons are expected to be ready by Saturday," the collector added.

Nearly 93 persons, who are family members and close contacts of the aforementioned 19 persons, have been placed under home quarantine and are being examined as part of the local containment plan, he said. Health workers will visit and examine the residents of the locality every day.

Apart from this, out of 4,777 foreign returnees in the district, 2,138 have successfully completed their 30-day isolation period without COVID-19 symptoms and 2,639 are under home quarantine and being monitored by the officials, he further informed. Of 11 persons admitted in the government hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, nine have tested negative, he said.