Cracked beads and snapped strings

Mayiladuthurai Narikuravas are left without livelihood, food and sanitation during lockdown

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:43 AM

Business is paralysed for narikurava families at Pallavarayanpettai in Mayiladurai | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The nationwide lockdown has hit hard on the livelihood of narikuravas, who travel from one place to another selling handmade ornaments such as beads, necklace, etc. Free food, education on sanitation and hygiene, livelihood assistance and curfew relief mean nothing to them as they are more often left out of the ambit of local body’s schemes for the needy.

The Mayiladuthurai municipality has been providing food to about 400 - 500 homeless and destitute people. However,  about 400 narikuravars in Pallavarayanpettai, situated 5km from Mayiladuthurai Bus Stand, have not received have not received any of that.

A few members of the community narrate their suffering due to the lockdown. S Rathika, a 33-year-old bead seller, said, “My 17-year-old daughter and I make a living by selling beads. I earn about `300 to `400 a day by travelling dozens of kilometres, before I return at dusk. As travel is now restricted, we are in our settlements for the last one week.”

As all temples have been closed down, it has been a hard time for them. K Sathiyaraj (33) said, “Temple festivals are the important time we make most of the money in a year. We earn about `500 to `1,000 and save them for our future and children. We are now crestfallen about managing the rest of the year.”
T Subramani (60), who has been in the business for almost 40 years now is unable to get over the hardship he is facing due to the lockdown.

There are approximately 50,000 narikuravas in Tamil Nadu, according to BC, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department. There are about 200 people living in Vanjiyur in Nagapattinam district as well.

Proper sanitation a distant dream

T Ramba, a 22-year-old woman and second graduate from her hamlet, said, “We use toilet in a nearby school premises. Now, the school is closed down and we are forced to defecate in the open. Our hamlet has also not been disinfected.” Besides, the people also asked the municipality to provide them food.
Mayiladuthurai tahsildar R Muruganantham told TNIE, “We have not received any request for food supply from those residents. We will discuss the matter with the Collector and decide about distributing food.”

