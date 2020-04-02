DMK issues legal notice to BJP heads

CHENNAI: DMK has issued a legal notice to BJP’s national and state presidents JP Nadda and L Murugan for allegedly defaming DMK over the donation for COVID-19 victims and sought `100 crore to be donated to CM’s Public Relief Fund. The notices were sent following two tweets posted by the BJP Tamil Nadu unit on March 30 and 31, wherein it compared DMK’s donation for various issues and Coronavirus measures.DMK organising secretary and RS MP RS Bharathi sent a legal notice to Nadda and Murugan on Wednesday. Bharathi said DMK trust has donated `1 crore for relief of COVID-19 victims. Apart from this, all MPs and MLAs of the party have been asked to donate one month salary.
