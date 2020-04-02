I am not going near my grandchildren these days, says Tourism Minister

By Express News Service

As a minister, he has been unable to stay put at home as he has been busy overseeing and coordinating prevention measures. He has been inspecting the work of spraying disinfectant in the 65 Tiruchy wards city using fire tenders. He took part in four meetings with another minister from Tiruchy – S Valarmathi – the District Collector and officials of all departments.

One of the major steps taken during these meetings was shutting Gandhi Market to the public and opening vegetable markets at eight different locations in the city.Every day, he leaves home at around 7 am to coordinate preventive measures. He returns home at around 2 pm for lunch and leaves again by 5 pm. Speaking to TNIE, Natarajan said, “As I have been going outside, I have self-quarantined in my house. I am not going near my grandchildren these days. I have to maintain social distancing at home.” On Tuesday, he was spotted driving alone around city streets in his car and randomly distributing `100 to homeless people.