I spend time talking to my wife, watching TV and on social media: KN Nehru

KN Nehru, who is always active and known for not missing any events in Tiruchy, feels helpless.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:43 AM

KN Nehru handing over a letter to district collector S Sivarasu | Express

By Express News Service

KN Nehru, who is always active and known for not missing any events in Tiruchy, feels helpless. “How could we live without meeting people?” he asked in a dejected tone. Nehru has contributed Rs 25 lakh from his MLA fund towards coronavirus prevention activities. Through his friends who are attached to the Medical Shop Owners Association in Tiruchy, he managed to procure at least 5,000 masks, hand sanitisers and soaps to distribute to people through party functionaries.

“The day I distributed these packs was the last time I met many of the functionaries in person. Since then, I have not seen them, but I am in touch with them over the phone. As the district panchayat president and all 12 union chairpersons in the district are from our party, I have been directing them to carry out disinfecting activities in their respective areas and also told them to maintain social distancing among people in the villages,” he said.

He added, “Even when I was in Cuddalore jail, I was able to interact with inmates in the daytime. Now, I cannot meet and interact with anyone,” he rued. Asked how he was passing time at home, Nehru said, “At home, I live with my wife, cook, driver and a security officer. I spend time talking to my wife and watching TV. Social media on my mobile phone takes a lion’s share of my time these days.”

Nehru said, “When I am in Tiruchy, not even a single day has passed without me visiting my farmland in my native village near Lalgudi. I cultivate bananas there. Due to this lockdown, the price of bananas has dropped tremendously. I am worried I could not visit my land for the past few days.”

