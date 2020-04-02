MLA Thamimun Ansari condemns Islamophobia and hate politics

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: MLA M Thamimun Ansari has condemned Islamophobia and hate politics in the wake of the news people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

Ansari condemned the Islamophobia that has been unleashed after several hundred participants in the recent conference tested positive. "The people who attended the conference had gathered there around March 21 before the announcement of lockdown. Many were stuck after the Prime Minister announced the lockdown while many returned to their native places after March 24. They did not violate any law. How is it fair to paint communal colours and develop divisions by blaming one community based on the Delhi gathering and their unfortunate distress? We condemn the hate propaganda," said Ansari in a statement Ansari also criticised a recent gathering led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya and sessions of Parliament and Assembly being held earlier this month. He said these also failed to maintain social distancing' and condemned only one community being blamed. "Islam is against the spread of contagious diseases. A lot of mosques, madrasas and dargahs have been shut. We remind everyone the centuries-old Nagore Dargah is closed now to prevent the spread of the virus, " Ansari said. He appealed to those people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference to come forward and cooperate for tests and treatments offered by the State government. "We request people to come forward. We would like to emphasise their cooperation is important considering the turmoil the country is undergoing and realising the health of the public and welfare of their families are dependent on them," Ansari said.