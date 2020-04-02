MP Jothimani: All eyes and ears on her constituency

By Express News Service

After the 21-day lockdown was implemented, the first three days were busy for Jothimani as she contacted government hospital deans and doctors at primary health centres (PHCs) directly over the phone to know their requirements.

“I spent three full days speaking to doctors in government hospitals and PHCs in all the six Assembly segments under my constituency and prepared a detailed report on their needs. Based on that, I have allotted `1.32 crore to fulfil those needs, particularly to purchase ventilators for the GHs,” she said. Moreover, she contacted government officials and instructed them to ensure all sanitation workers have gloves and masks.