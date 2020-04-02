Not meeting people is a terrible experience: Su Thirunavukkarasar

By Express News Service

For a politician like Thirunavurkkarasar, who has been elected several times in the past three decades, going without meeting people is “terrible experience”. He said, “In my 45 years of public life, this is the first time I have confined myself within the four walls of my house. It is absolutely terrible and I do not like this.”

The day after the curfew was announced on March 24, Thirunavukkarasar allotted Rs 1.20 crore from his MP fund for coronavirus prevention work. He said he is in the process of sanctioning funds for a proposal to set up a 100-bed coronavirus special ward in the old government hospital in Pudukkottai.

Apart from this, he has been in telephonic contact with the deans of Tiruchy and Pudukkottai medical colleges and also local body representatives to keep track of developments. In leisure time, he reads a book and listens to political speeches.