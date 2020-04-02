STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway extends help to the needy

The Railway Board, in its direction issued on March 28, asked all the zonal offices to utilise the IRCTC kitchens for preparing the food for the needy.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Apart from the civic body and NGOs, the Tiruchy railway division has also extended its help to the needy. The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is preparing food and distributing it to about 500 people across the city. "We are distributing lunch packets to about 500 people. The process started on Tuesday. RPF officials and other officials are involved in the distribution," said an IRCTC official. Sources said that they are also equipped to prepare more food if needed.

The Railway Board, in its direction issued on March 28, asked all the zonal offices to utilise the IRCTC kitchens for preparing the food for the needy. It also asked them to use volunteers or NGOs for distributing food.

Food quality monitored

Railway officials said that they are taking necessary measures to ensure the quality of food. "Our officials are monitoring food preparation and transportation arrangements. We are taking all the necessary measures for ensuring social distancing and hygiene during the distribution of food," said officials. This apart, the Golden Rockwork Shop in Tiruchy has arranged about 60 steel cots or beds for various railway hospitals in the Southern Railway. Out of this, 10 cots will be given to Railway Hospital in Ponmalai and the rest will be dispatched to the Railway Hospital in Chennai. Sources said that the railway has started all the necessary measures for arranging more facilities in its hospitals handing COVID-19 cases.

