Seven more COVID-19 cases in Tirupathur and Ranipet, all linked to Tablighi event in Delhi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR/RANIPET: Seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Tirupathur and Ranipet districts on Thursday.

A day after recording seven positive cases from Ambur, Tirupathur district recorded three cases -- one from Tirupathur town and two in Vaniyambadi on Thursday. All of them had returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event.

Contact tracing and mass sanitization works are being done in the localities where the positive cases were reported.

“Three positive cases have been reported from Vaniyambadi and Tirupathur town. Already, seven cases were reported from Ambur. We have identified 155 contacts so far,” said MP Sivanarul, Tirupathur district collector.

Investigations revealed that 40 people from Tirupathur district visited Delhi, of whom 14 are held up there while the remaining 26 were identified and quarantined in three government hospitals.

A total of 1088 persons are being home quarantined.

In Ranipet district, as many as 57 people visited the Tablighi Jamaat event. Of them, 11 were held up, 45 were identified and quarantined in Ranipet hospitals while one person was admitted at the Govt Omandurar Super Speciality Hospital, according to district collector S Divyadharshini.

Two of the positive cases were reported from Melvisharam and one each from Panapakkam and Arakkonam. They are in the age group of 38 to 55 years.

Following the detection of the positive cases, a lockdown has been enforced in Mevisharam, Panapakkam and Arakkonam.

The district has reported a positive case already.

Meanwhile, 52 people who had returned from Delhi were quarantined at two government hospitals and 662 people were put under home quarantine. A door to door survey as part of the containment plan was done in 30,000 houses in Pernambut and Vellore Municipal Corporation areas, according to Deputy Director of Health Services T Manivannan.