Spike in COVID-19 cases: Coimbatore, southern districts top list

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: A total of 1,122 people from Tamil Nadu could have attended the Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizammudin Mosque earlier this month, say State government officials. Of them, 711 have returned to Tamil Nadu of which 611 have been identified and quarantined, said Revenue Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

A hundred more are to be tracked down, but they haven’t come forward yet and the police and revenue officials are on the lookout for them, he added.“Of the total, 411 are currently staying in other States and have not come back here yet. We spoke to Imams of local mosques to find out the whereabouts of the missing 100. They are strongly advised to come forward and get themselves admitted before they affect other,” the officer added.

Massive spike in Kovai

Of the 110 cases that tested positive on Wednesday, a whopping 28 are from Coimbatore. The district now has a total of 34 cases. Barring one, all who have tested positive had attended the Delhi event -- 20 of them are from Mettupalayam, 5 from Anamalai, and 2 from Pollachi. The lone person who did not attend the event but tested positive is the husband of the 29-year-old railway doctor, who is currently under treatment at the ESI Hospital. She tested positive earlier this week.

106 others from the district, who participated in the Delhi event, have been tracked down by the officials. As in Chennai, Coimbatore officials have also started implementing a containment plan, wherein they are visiting every house in the neighbourhood of positive patients to conduct regular check-ups. Pollachi sub-collector R Vaidthyanathan said movement of people in Pollachi and Anamalai has been restricted as part of the containment plan. Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said 119 foreigners who attended the Maha Shivaratri event at the Isha Foundation have been quarantined at the centre itself, for the last 60 days. However, they have not exhibited any symptoms so far.Meanwhile, the tally in Erode went up to 22 with 2 more testing positive for the virus. Both of them -- aged 26 and 54 -- had attended the Delhi event. They are now in treatment at the IRT Hospital and efforts are on to trace their contacts.

Over half the cases in South

Of the 110 cases, 59 are from southern districts including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Tirunelveli. Thousands in these parts have been quarantined and kept under monitoring. In Theni, 23 who went to Delhi were tracked down and tested. Of them, 20 have tested positive: 3 from Periyakulam, 1 from Chinnamanur, 1 from Theni, 2 from Uthamapalayam and 13 from Bodi.

Similarly, in Dindigul officials tracked down 89 persons who attended the event. Of them 17 have tested positive. Nine from Madurai who attended the event tested positive on Wednesday, taking the district tally to 15.

Tirunelveli now has 29 positive cases as 6 new persons test results were confirmed on Wednesday. All six of them came forward voluntarily asking to be tested. “Of the six, one patient is from Melapalayam and five others are from rural parts of Tirunelveli aged between 33 and 50. All are asymptomatic and being treated at the GH,” she said. Sivaganga recorded its first five cases today, all of them participants of the event. Administration here has tracked down 25 attendees. Only 5 of them tested positive.

18 cases in northern region

Tirupathur, which managed to stay clear so far, recorded 7 cases in a single day. Authorities of the district, which was formed just four months ago, have hit the ground with containment activities. “All seven are at the Ambur GH,” said Collector MP Sivanarul, adding that all of them attended the Delhi event. Three under attendees are quarantined.

Tiruvannamalai recorded the second positive case -- a 43-year-old man -- on Wednesday. He has been admitted to Cheyyar GH. He too went to Delhi. Collector KS Kandasamy said 34 people from the district could have attended the Delhi event.(With inputs from Erode, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tirupathur, and Tiruvannamalai)

