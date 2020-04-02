Tamil Nadu youth travelling home by foot from Nagpur dies in Telangana due to exhaustion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NAMAKKAL: A 23-year-old youth hailing from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu died reportedly of dehydration and exhaustion at a temporary shelter at Marredpally police limits in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The youth is believed to have travelled some 454kms from Wardha in Maharashtra, at least some part by foot, to Hyderabad with 24 others from Tamil Nadu.

Namakkal Collector K Megraj told Express that the deceased was identified as B Logesh, a diploma holder and resident of Pallipalayam, 55 kms from Namakkal.

He was working at a private company in Nagpur since February 14. Stranded in the town after the nationwide lockdown, Megraj said he left Nagpur on a truck on March 30.

However, locals in Secunderabad saw Logesh and his companions walking towards Bowenpally on Wednesday night and brought it to the attention of authorities.

Revenue department staff and police shifted all 25 youngsters to a Telangana government shelter in West Marredpally in the city.

"At the shelter, they were provided facilities to have a bath and dinner. Minutes after having dinner, Logesh collapsed and fell unconscious. The shelter's watchman informed Marredpally police who visited the place and called 108 to shift him to a hospital. Later, he was declared dead," police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. After post-mortem examination, the body was sent to Tamil Nadu in an ambulance.

Telangana police believe Logesh might have died of a heart attack caused by dehydration and exhaustion. Police learnt that the place at which the youngsters were staying asked them to vacate after the lockdown was announced.

It is not known how much of the distance they travelled by foot.

Namakkal Collector said the ambulance would reach Logesh's parents in Pallipalayam in the early hours of Friday.

Logesh's father works as a watchman at a textile store while his mother works at a local garment store.