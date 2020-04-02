STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu youth travelling home by foot from Nagpur dies in Telangana due to exhaustion

Telangana Police said that the place at which the youngsters were staying asked them to vacate after the lockdown was announced.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

The youth is believed to have travelled some 454kms from Wardha in Maharashtra, at least some part by foot, to Hyderabad with 24 others from Tamil Nadu.

The youth is believed to have travelled some 454kms from Wardha in Maharashtra, at least some part by foot, to Hyderabad with 24 others from Tamil Nadu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NAMAKKAL: A 23-year-old youth hailing from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu died reportedly of dehydration and exhaustion at a temporary shelter at Marredpally police limits in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The youth is believed to have travelled some 454kms from Wardha in Maharashtra, at least some part by foot, to Hyderabad with 24 others from Tamil Nadu. 

Namakkal Collector K Megraj told Express that the deceased was identified as B Logesh, a diploma holder and resident of Pallipalayam, 55 kms from Namakkal.

He was working at a private company in Nagpur since February 14. Stranded in the town after the nationwide lockdown, Megraj said he left Nagpur on a truck on March 30.

However, locals in Secunderabad saw Logesh and his companions walking towards Bowenpally on Wednesday night and brought it to the attention of authorities.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Revenue department staff and police shifted all 25 youngsters to a Telangana government shelter in West Marredpally in the city.

"At the shelter, they were provided facilities to have a bath and dinner. Minutes after having dinner, Logesh collapsed and fell unconscious. The shelter's watchman informed Marredpally police who visited the place and called 108 to shift him to a hospital. Later, he was declared dead," police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. After post-mortem examination, the body was sent to Tamil Nadu in an ambulance.

Telangana police believe Logesh might have died of a heart attack caused by dehydration and exhaustion. Police learnt that the place at which the youngsters were staying asked them to vacate after the lockdown was announced.

It is not known how much of the distance they travelled by foot.

Namakkal Collector said the ambulance would reach Logesh's parents in Pallipalayam in the early hours of Friday. 

Logesh's father works as a watchman at a textile store while his mother works at a local garment store.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Namakkal hyderabad India lockdown lockdown death
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp