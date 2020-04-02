STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There is light at the end of this tunnel



Published: 02nd April 2020 05:43 AM

A person walking through the disinfectant spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tirupur city on Wednesday

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a first of its kind initiative, the Tirupur district administration has set up a disinfection tunnel at Thennampalayam market to sanitise people who visit the place and in the process, has grabbed the attention of the entire State.

People who come to the market are asked to pass through the tunnel where a disinfectant solution (a mixture of chlorhexidine and cetrimide) will be sprayed on them. This is part of the COVID-19 preventive measures taken by the district administration.

The system is a brainchild of one D Venkatesh who owns a water treatment company in Tirupur and was inaugurated on Wednesday morning by Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan.

Speaking to TNIE, D Venkatesh said, “The COVID-19 scare and the curfew that is imposed at present has made the life of a common man miserable. Last Sunday (March 29), there was huge crowd at Thennampalayam market in Tirupur (South). Most people did not follow social distancing at the market. The police personnel were unable handle such a huge crowd. As a result, the market was closed,” he recalled.

“This caught my attention as well and I decided to resolve the issue with the use of technology. It is at that moment, the idea of creating a disinfectant spraying tunnel similar to the ones installed in Europe came to my mind,” he added.

Effect lasts for one hour
The tunnel is created using flexi sheets which form the outer portion, while a pipeline present inside is used to spray disinfectant on people who enter it. The creators claim that effect of the spray lasts for one hour. The structure is 16 feet long, 5 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall and costs less than `1 lakh to be built and installed.

