Two people in Rameswaram test positive for COVID-19, both attended Tablighi Jamaat

By ANI

RAMESWARAM: Two people from Rameswaram who had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markat in Delhi have been tested positive for COVID-19, said Veeraragavarav, District Collector.

"17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation," said Veeraragavarav while speaking to the reporters.



COVID-19 LIVE | Arunachal Pradesh confirms its 1st coronavirus case; India tally nears 2100

The District Collector said that the remaining 15 people are being isolated and monitored at their homes.

Meanwhile, the panchayat administration is taking steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kamuthi and Kenikkarai in Ramanathapuram area.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.