Urea arrives in Thanjavur

According to Agriculture department officials, 1,200 tonnes of urea manufactured by Madras Fertilisers Limited arrived at Thanjavur railway station.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As there is no restriction on the movement of agriculture-related items, urea which arrived from Chennai in goods trains is being dispatched to government depots and retailers.

A Justin, Joint Director of Agriculture, Thanjavur, inspected the urea received in Thanjavur and said it would be used for the summer paddy and cotton crops in the district. He said another consignment of 2,000 tonnes is expected to arrive this weekend. Justin stated if it was found retailers were selling urea at prices higher than the MRP or insisted farmers buy other fertilisers along with urea, action would be taken against them under the Fertiliser Control Order of 1985.

Justin  said point of sales (PoS) machines should be used only after being disinfected  "Urea sales should be done only through PoS. If sold otherwise, action would be taken," he warned. Social distancing should be maintained between farmers who come to shops to buy fertilisers. They should be dispersed at the earliest after making their purchases. If farmers face any problem buying urea, they should contact the respective Assistant Directors of Agriculture or the Joint Director of Agriculture, officials said.

18,000 hectares of summer paddy coverage expected Meanwhile, summer paddy is expected to be cultivated on 18,000 hectares in the district. So far, around 14,000 hectares are under summer paddy cultivation.

Last year, summer paddy was cultivated on 15,466 hectares. Black gram was cultivated on 24,000 hectares and cotton on 1,600 hectares. It is expected cotton would be cultivated on 2,000 hectares this summer season.

