Ambur officials shift family members of  seven coronavirus patients to exclusive quarantine facility

Twenty rooms, each having four beds, have been converted into the quarantine facility at the college, doctors and health workers have been posted.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: The family members of the COVID-19 positive patients were moved to a makeshift exclusive quarantine facility in Ambur, Tirupathur district on Friday.

As many as 49 persons belonging to the families of seven persons, who had tested positive after visiting the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat, were quarantined at their respective houses as soon as the test results came out on April 1.

They were also brought under surveillance, besides locking down the localities.

"However, as a precautionary step, 49 persons including 8 children were moved to makeshift quarantine facility at the Jamia Arabic College at Oomerabad on Friday," said Dr. A Ramu, block medical officer (BMO), Madhanur.

Twenty rooms, each having four beds, have been converted into the quarantine facility at the college, doctors and health workers have been posted to take care of them.

The Revenue department has arranged for free food for them as well.

Meanwhile, the workers of the municipality continued mass sanitizing work in Ambur town. "Mass sanitizing works using disinfectants was done at 52 points on Friday," Ambur municipal commissioner T Soundarrajan informed.

In Vellore, district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram convened a meeting of religious leaders at the collectorate at Sathuvachari and explained them on the precautionary measures.

He also appealed them to help identify those attended Delhi Tablighi Jamaat and make them undergo tests, sources said.

