COVID-19: Puducherry govt offers incentives to investors to make protective equipment

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Faced with an acute shortage of ventilators, monitors, N-95 masks, Personal Protection Equipment and medicines for treating COVID-19, the Puducherry government has offered incentives to investors to establish manufacturing units in the Union Territory and produce the items by June 30.

Announcing this at a press conference on Friday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the government will offer capital subsidy of 30 percent and land to set up a manufacturing plant for this purpose. Even existing industrial units could come forward to manufacture. The shortage of these is posing difficulties in fighting COVID-19 and hence the decision has been taken to get it manufactured locally, he said.

At present, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the UT. The remaining six including three in Karaikal who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Delhi have tested negative. The 17 other contacts of these Tablighi conference men tested negative on Friday.

The government has also decided to consider the demands of the industry with regard to payment of tariffs on installment basis for the months of March, April and May as well as reduction of non-utilisation charges which is 85 percent now.

The industries have also sought waiver of 4 percent surcharge on power tariff. He said that an appropriate decision would soon be taken by discussing it with the Power Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Power Secretary .

With regard to GST concessions sought, Chief Minister said that he would take it up with the Centre.

Further, agriculturists have been provided with subsidy to aid in purchase of agricultural inputs, amounting to Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Friday evening handed over coronavirus protection equipment for doctors and nurses, masks and other equipment worth Rs 5 lakh to the Health Director Dr Mohan Kumar.