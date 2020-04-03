STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
e-Pass facility for emergency

The district administration has launched an e-Pass facility so that people do not have to visit the collectorate seeking permission to travel outside the district.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The district administration has launched an e-Pass facility so that people do not have to visit the collectorate seeking permission to travel outside the district. District Collector Arjun Sharma said,   "We are getting a lot of requests at the collectorate from people seeking permits for various reasons to visit and travel outside Karaikal. We are launching a system to issue passes online.  The e-Passes would be generated and sent to the applicant's WhatsApp number. It can be used only for medical and other emergencies to travel outside Karaikal. We request residents to use the system and avoid visiting the collectorate for passes."

The district administration here stated administrations in adjoining districts such as  Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur have been informed about the facility. Police enforcing the lockdown would also accept e-Passes shown by people exiting Karaikal district and entering and travelling to the other districts. Applicants need to submit details such as name, address, reasons for emergency travel and supporting documents, along with travel date, time, vehicle type, vehicle registration number, travel route, number of people who would be in the vehicle and a soft copy of the government identity card.

Applicants can submit the details to WhatsApp number 9488770024, which would be active at the collectorate.

Officials said they would scrutinise applications and issue the e-Pass through WhatsApp, mostly during collectorate working hours. They stated they would need time to run through the details. They added an e-Pass would not be issued for any other reason apart from emergencies and has warned against its misuse.

Comments

