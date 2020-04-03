STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Release grants for 2020-21 in advance, EPS urges PM

He made these suggestions while participating in a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reviewed the measures to check the spread of COVID-19. 

Published: 03rd April 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the Centre to release the grants due to all States for 2020-21 in advance in view of the measures taken following the coronavirus outbreak. He also sought release of 50 per cent of Finance Commission grants to urban and rural local bodies and 50 per cent of revenue deficit grant to the States. 

He made these suggestions while participating in a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reviewed the measures to check the spread of COVID-19. “The GST compensation amount due for December-January 2019-20 and grants under the National Health Mission can be released immediately.  

The Ways and Means limit of the States which was increased by 30 per cent by RBI should be doubled while the Ways and Means advances availed in the fiscal year 2020-21 should be made interest free,” he said. Palaniswami requested Modi to increase supply of test kits and reiterated his demand for assistance of Rs 3,000 crore for providing  personal protective equipment, N-95 masks and ventilators.  He said Tamil Nadu should be allocated Rs 9,000 crore as special grant. 

Special incentives

  •  Concessions for units making ventilators, N95 masks, anti viral drugs, protection equipment
  •  Special concessions for units which start work by July 31
  •  Concessions for MSME units
  •  30% capital subsidy, subject to a ceiling of Rs 20 cr, on investment made in eligible fixed assets
  •  Such MSME units will be treated as Thrust Sector and given  concessions to others in the sector
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp