Release grants for 2020-21 in advance, EPS urges PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the Centre to release the grants due to all States for 2020-21 in advance in view of the measures taken following the coronavirus outbreak. He also sought release of 50 per cent of Finance Commission grants to urban and rural local bodies and 50 per cent of revenue deficit grant to the States.

He made these suggestions while participating in a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reviewed the measures to check the spread of COVID-19. “The GST compensation amount due for December-January 2019-20 and grants under the National Health Mission can be released immediately.

The Ways and Means limit of the States which was increased by 30 per cent by RBI should be doubled while the Ways and Means advances availed in the fiscal year 2020-21 should be made interest free,” he said. Palaniswami requested Modi to increase supply of test kits and reiterated his demand for assistance of Rs 3,000 crore for providing personal protective equipment, N-95 masks and ventilators. He said Tamil Nadu should be allocated Rs 9,000 crore as special grant.

Special incentives