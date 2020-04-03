SHG's to the rescue during curfew

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Selfless deed often comes with a reward not necessarily materialistic. It builds love, relationships and bonds. Here, it has gone a way beyond breaking people' stereotypes, prejudices, and discriminations. "People are showing a lot of respect. Empathy and not sympathy," said F Josephine Kalaiselvi, a 54-year-old woman with dwarfism. She is working with a Self Help Group (SHG) named 'Vasantham Kalaithamizh', which delivers essentials to people in Kamarajar Road in Karaikal.

As many as 54 SHGs in the town have started delivering essentials to people at their door step. They are thanked, respected, and welcomed by the residents. "I find respect among people in my locality. They are expressing their gratitude, and it is good to see bond growing among people from all communities," said A Sulthaniyamma Sahiba (42), who manages 'Vasantham Vallal Seethakaathi SHG . The 19-member group delivers items in places around Kiramabuthottam.

For many, their service for the people matters more than money. The volunteers get paid `10 for order less than Rs 500 and Rs 20 for order over Rs 500. R Kanniyammal, who manages Vasantham Karai Ilavenil SHG', said that this job gave her immense satisfaction. "We request the people to staty home and safe," she added. The group delivers around Valatheru area.

However, volunteers said that it is challenging. "We face health risks when we go to crowded places to buy essentials. But, deep down, we know that our service is for the people and we should not let them risk their lives," said K Sivagami (40), who coordinates 'Vasantham Karai Maruthani SHG', which delivers around Akkaraivattam.

The National Urban Livelihood Mission under Puducherry Urban Development Agency is also receiving appreciation for encouraging and coordinating the self-help groups in the task. "My fellow officials, A Chandirakala, K Jayapradha and I are making sure that our system is good and efficient teamwork. We are glad that the curfew volunteering is great is bringing out the best of character in each woman, who volunteers," said G Suriyaguna, an official.