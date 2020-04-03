Should expectant moms worry about coronavirus?

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Aarti (name changed) delivered a baby on March 26, a day after lockdown began. Everything was fine until the baby started developing respiratory problems and had to be rushed to hospital. The baby is now in NICU. A newborn having health issues is a major stress, but for Aarti, it is a double whammy due to Coronavirus. Commuting to the hospital was an arduous task and explaining their predicament to police every time reduced them to tears. Everyone is required to be safe during the lockdown and COVID-19, more so, senior citizens, people with co-morbid health conditions and pregnant women.

Pregnant women are advised to follow the same precautions as everyone else but they must be extra careful. Pregnant women with blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid issues need to be vigilant. Regular respiratory infections can also become severe during pregnancy. “Pregnancy is an immuno-deficient state, especially for those with co-morbid conditions. These women must stay at home as much as possible and take all precautions. A lot of patients are taking it lightly, they must realise the seriousness of the lockdown,” said Dr Charmila Ayyavoo, Director, Aditi Hospital, Tiruchy.

Many gynaecologists have postponed monthly checkups of patients who are doing fine. However, high-risk pregnancies are still being monitored. “We are avoiding prenatal checkups for healthy patients for 15 days,” said Dr Raji. Rashmi (name changed), aged 36, was excited after learning about her pregnancy after three miscarriages. Due for delivery in 15 days, she is worried whether the virus can be transmitted to her baby if she were to get it plus she has gestational diabetes. Doctors say there is no need to worry about transmission as there are no studies to prove the same.

“So far, there have been no such cases. There is also no need to do caesarians when a normal delivery is possible. The most important thing is to report to doctors immediately for symptoms like fever, cough or breathing difficulties,” said Dr P Padma Priya, consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist at Jeyam Multi-Speciality & Fertility Hospital.