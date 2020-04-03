STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu designates 21 hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the state

The number of affected districts in the state has risen from 15 to 19, and the government has engaged 4,585 field workers to contain the situation.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu government on Friday exclusively notified that 21 hospitals have been designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients even as the state tally of confirmed cases crossed 300. 

“Of the total 309 cases, 264 are linked to the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event,” said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. “So far, seven persons have been discharged in the State after recovering from the disease.” As on Thursday, samples have been taken from almost all the 1,103 people who attended the Delhi event from the State. “Results of a few of these tests are still awaited,” added Beela Rajesh. 

The number of affected districts has risen from 15 to 19, and the government has engaged 4,585 field workers to contain the situation. 

LIST OF HOSPITALS DESIGNATED FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

