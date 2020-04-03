Tamil Nadu: Female COVID-19 patient in Ariyalur denies making TikTok video with sanitation workers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A female coronavirus patient in Ariyalur has denied making a TikTok video with sanitation workers at Ariyalur District Headquarters Government Hospital. She clarified that the workers borrowed her phone for an "emergency call".

Three staff were suspended and quarantined after they reportedly came in contact with the woman's phone. Following this, the woman said she had received abuse and threats on social media for making TikTok videos with hospital staff, risking their health and jobs.

She said that to clear the air, she posted a video on TikTok stating that she had not made a video with the workers. Rather, one of the workers borrowed her phone and returned it very late.

The woman is an employee of a store at Chennai's Phoenix Mall. On March 18, she was admitted to the Ariyalur hospital with fever and a severe cough and cold. She was placed in the isolation ward. On March 27, it was announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Two days after I was admitted, a woman sanitation worker came to me and asked for my mobile phone to make an emergency call. I gave it to her. At the time, I had not tested positive for the virus. After a few minutes, when I asked for my mobile back, the worker said an official had taken it. I was not told who took it. After a long time and repeatedly asking for it, my phone was returned in the evening," she said.

She said she had been wrongly accused of inviting hospital staff to make a TikTok video with her. "TV channels have broadcast my TikTok videos showing my face. Now, all my videos have spread on WhatsApp and Facebook. People are abusing me. I am a hard worker from a poor family. Now, these people have given me notoriety. When I get out of treatment, how will I lead a normal life as everyone knows my face?" she asked.

Ariyalur Health JD (In-charge) G Thirumol told New Indian Express they were looking into the matter.