Two more positive cases in Vellore, both linked to Tablighi Jamaat conference

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Food distribution to the homeless people by chennai corporation at Saligramam community hall after section 144 imposed to avoid corona virus spread in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Vellore district on Friday, taking the tally to three so far.

According to district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, "Two corona positive cases reported in Vellore, one in Chinna Allapuram and the other from Kaspa."

Both the persons testing positive had visited Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat. They are part of 29 members who had visited Delhi and were put under hospital quarantine at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

Mass sanitizing works had already been started at Chinna Allapuram and Kaspa as soon as identifying the persons visiting Delhi, another officer said.

Meanwhile, another group of 26 persons, belonging to Gujarat and UP, admitted at the Government Pentland Hospital tested negative, the officer informed.

He noted that they were also on a tour but did not visit Delhi. While staying in Vellore, they got stranded due to the lockdown.

Vellore had already reported one positive case, a 49-year-old priest, who had visited United Kingdown.

