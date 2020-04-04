STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As number rises, resistance is the big issue

Family members of patients refuse to move to isolation ward, community leaders break the ice in Nagapattinam

Published: 04th April 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched a robot at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for COVID-19 treatment isolation ward on Friday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MADURAI/SALEM/V’PURAM: Nagapattinam entered the list of districts with COVID-19 cases, after five persons here tested positive on Friday. Local police said all the five had attended the Jamaat event in Delhi last month. Meanwhile, minor tension prevailed near the residences of some patients after their family members refused to accompany the Health Department officials to isolation wards and for testing. The situation eased after community leaders in the locality persuaded them to abide by the directions of health officials. The authorities have cordoned off and disinfected the localities where the patients resided.

Meanwhile, Karaikal heaved a sigh of on Friday after the samples of seven persons, including four Markaz participants, tested negative. Three Cuddalore natives who attended the Jamaat gathering tested positive on Friday. “Seven-kilometer radius from the residences of three patients will be isolated and inspected,” said the district collector. With five more persons, all having travel history to the Jamaat event, testing positive, the number of cases in Tiruvarur district has gone up to 12.

Madurai cops bust illegal bar

Madurai police have tightened action against lockdown violators. In the period between March 23 and April 2, the city police have arrested 407 people and seized 841 vehicles for curfew violations. The PEW sleuths on Thursday seized liquor worth `4.15 lakh from a club in Kalavasal in the city. Tirunelveli recorded one COVID-19 case on Friday after a participant of the Delhi event tested positive.

As many as 32 people who were in contact with the patient’s family have been home-quarantined.Containment efforts are underway in Virudhunagar district after 10 people (Nine on Thursday and one on Friday) who had returned from the Delhi event tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The five-kilometre zones around the nine positive cases have been disinfected.

Also, as many as 42,000 houses were inspected in the six containment zones in the district. Further, the nine patients who tested positive on Thursday were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Friday. Two COVID-19 patients from Ramanathapuram district were admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Three test positive in Karur

Karur recorded three more cases on Friday taking the district’s tally to 20. Officials said the trio had attended the Delhi event and had already been admitted to isolation ward in Karur medical college. Three more persons from Namakkal tested positive, taking the tally in the district surged to 21. In Salem, two persons who attended the Jamaat conference tested positive on Friday. Meanwhile, Villupuram recorded whopping 10 new positive cases on Friday alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp