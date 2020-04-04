As number rises, resistance is the big issue

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MADURAI/SALEM/V’PURAM: Nagapattinam entered the list of districts with COVID-19 cases, after five persons here tested positive on Friday. Local police said all the five had attended the Jamaat event in Delhi last month. Meanwhile, minor tension prevailed near the residences of some patients after their family members refused to accompany the Health Department officials to isolation wards and for testing. The situation eased after community leaders in the locality persuaded them to abide by the directions of health officials. The authorities have cordoned off and disinfected the localities where the patients resided.

Meanwhile, Karaikal heaved a sigh of on Friday after the samples of seven persons, including four Markaz participants, tested negative. Three Cuddalore natives who attended the Jamaat gathering tested positive on Friday. “Seven-kilometer radius from the residences of three patients will be isolated and inspected,” said the district collector. With five more persons, all having travel history to the Jamaat event, testing positive, the number of cases in Tiruvarur district has gone up to 12.

Madurai cops bust illegal bar

Madurai police have tightened action against lockdown violators. In the period between March 23 and April 2, the city police have arrested 407 people and seized 841 vehicles for curfew violations. The PEW sleuths on Thursday seized liquor worth `4.15 lakh from a club in Kalavasal in the city. Tirunelveli recorded one COVID-19 case on Friday after a participant of the Delhi event tested positive.

As many as 32 people who were in contact with the patient’s family have been home-quarantined.Containment efforts are underway in Virudhunagar district after 10 people (Nine on Thursday and one on Friday) who had returned from the Delhi event tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The five-kilometre zones around the nine positive cases have been disinfected.

Also, as many as 42,000 houses were inspected in the six containment zones in the district. Further, the nine patients who tested positive on Thursday were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Friday. Two COVID-19 patients from Ramanathapuram district were admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Three test positive in Karur

Karur recorded three more cases on Friday taking the district’s tally to 20. Officials said the trio had attended the Delhi event and had already been admitted to isolation ward in Karur medical college. Three more persons from Namakkal tested positive, taking the tally in the district surged to 21. In Salem, two persons who attended the Jamaat conference tested positive on Friday. Meanwhile, Villupuram recorded whopping 10 new positive cases on Friday alone.