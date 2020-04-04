STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Benches, chairs out in the open worry carpenters in city

Carpenters sitting on roadsides making benches, tables and other furniture are a common sight in Marakkadai. For many in Tiruchy, Marakkadai is the go-to destination to pick up affordable furniture.

Published: 04th April 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Carpenters sitting on roadsides making benches, tables and other furniture are a common sight in Marakkadai. For many in Tiruchy, Marakkadai is the go-to destination to pick up affordable furniture. However, the ongoing lockdown has wreaked havoc on the lives of several poor carpenters who keep their stocks on roads. Without any other option, many of these carpenters are living on the streets to protect their creations.

It may not be easy for someone to steal  furniture since police are strictly monitoring  vehicles at various places. Carpenters, however, do not want to take any chances. "Normally, we will buy wood from traders in Marakkadai and make tables, chairs and other furniture. These are kept on roadsides for people to buy. We did not expect a 21-day lockdown or we would have found some place to keep the furniture. As Marakkadai is near Gandhi Market, we cannot take any chances. Trucks regularly come to the market. Should someone decide to load furniture on these trucks and make off with them, we would never be able to trace them," said Abdul Rasheed, a carpenter.

Normally, one or two carpenters stay in the shops to keep an eye on the furniture. Now, three or four are staying in this area round the clock to ensure the safety of their goods. "Some of us are staying on roadsides. Whenever we go home, some other carpenter or trader will come and keep an eye on our furniture.

Earlier, we used to worry only about theft at night. Now, it can happen during the day due to the lockdown. We made plenty of furniture expecting good sales this holiday season. Now, we may have to sell at a cheap rate after the lockdown. Even if someone stole our furniture, we cannot file a complaint as they have been kept in the open," said a carpenter. situation.

There are 36 furniture shops in Marakkadi, most of which have not done any business for the last two weeks. Now, many traders are also worried about wooden windows and doors kept outside shops. "Normally, there are many marriages and other family functions during the summer holidays. People would come here to buy furniture. For the last two weeks, we are not getting any business. Even if the lockdown ends on April 14, there would be various regulations in place.

Several people may also postpone their family functions. It is  unlikely we would get any business for the next three or four months," said S Sundaram, a trader.

Many workers in Marakkadi are now worried about their future. "Our families are able to survive because of the rations and money offered by the State government. Otherwise, we would not even have money to buy food, but this assistance would be there only for a few weeks. We do not know whether business would pick up after one or two months and many of us are worried about our plight," said Sivakumar, a carpenter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp