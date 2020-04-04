BHEL develops walk-through disinfection chamber

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BHEL Tiruchy has manufactured a prototype lightweight, walk-through disinfection chamber based on its in-house concept and design as part of its initiatives to contribute to the nation's efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 12-foot-long disinfection chamber is a lightweight structure built with a tubular mild-steel frame fitted with a disinfectant storage tank, a pumping system and precision spray nozzles for uniform dispersion of disinfectant into an atomised mist at pre-determined angles to sanitise a person walking through the chamber.

Sources said this is an R&D project by the BHEL Tiruchy division and developed in a short period of time. A decision to produce it for all divisions would be taken by the corporate office and done post-lockdown, said sources. The prototype on its trial run at the High Pressure Boiler Plant was tested by R Padmanabhan, Executive Director, who heads the BHEL Tiruchy Complex.