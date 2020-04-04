e-physiotherapy now available for the disabled

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Worried over missing your session with the physiotherapist during the lockdown? Well, you need not as the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently-abled in Chennai has told the Tamil Nadu State Physiotherapy Council to appoint district coordinators to conduct sessions online.

Once the mechanism is put into place, the disabled people would be able to receive backend support through video calling. Nearly 30 physiotherapists under three district coordinators have been tasked to provide healthcare in Coimbatore.

One of the district coordinators, R Rajesh Kanna, said, “Persons with physical disabilities undergo physiotherapy sessions at hospitals. During the lockdown, they were unable to attend the sessions regularly.” The sessions would help the beneficiaries get their doubts clarified, Rajesh added.

The physiotherapists can be reached on: 90437-96777, 72003-00032, 98436-71222.