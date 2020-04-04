Health department officials are in touch with expectant mothers

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: As many as 1,083 pregnant women in Tiruvarur district expecting to deliver before April 14 have been advised and Health department officials are in touch with them to ensure delivery in hospitals, according to Food Minister R Kamaraj.

Chairing a review meeting on the preparedness of the administration to tackle the spread of COVID-19 at Tiruvarur collectorate on Friday, the minister said till date seven persons in the district have tested COVID-19-positive. He said they are receiving treatment in Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Moreover,

2,261 persons who arrived from foreign countries have been identified and kept under home quarantine. Thirty-three persons with a travel history to foreign countries and other States have been admitted to the isolation ward for persons with coronavirus symptoms. Their condition is also being monitored, the minister said.

He said 19,489 living people in houses in the 7-km containment zone surrounding COVID-19-positive persons and those from hotspots in the country are being monitored. He stated as per the orders of the Chief Minister, the Rs. 1,000 assistance and essential commodities are being distributed to family card holders and so far, 23.41 lakh cardholders have received the commodities. T Anand, District Collector, AK Kamal Kishore, Additional Collector (Development) and M Durai, Superintendent of Police, were among those present in the meeting.