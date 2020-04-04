‘PDS shops exploiting crisis’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tense moments prevailed for few hours in the Perumbakkam slum board tenements over shortage of wheat at the dry ration shop there on Friday. Nallathambi, head of public welfare federation of the tenements said that the ration shop was supposed to give 5 kgs of wheat and 15 kgs of rice.

“However, residents received only received rice though they got a message on their phones saying 20 kgs of dry ration was distributed,’’ said Nallathambi.

This led to many people arguing with ration shop staff. However, it was resolved later and the staff promised to give the ration once it arrives. Residents also alleged that the ration shop had forced them to buy essentials for Rs 100 in order to avail the Rs 1,000 announced by the CM for ration card holders. Natarajan, a resident, said the ration staff forced us to buy detergent soap among other things to get Rs 1,000. “This was solved only after our federation leaders stepped in,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Madras HC on Friday directed the State government to distribute essential food grains to people without ration cards. A special bench which gave the direction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition, said the items shall be provided through the same counters or centres through which the Civil Supplies Department is distributing food grains to ration card holders.