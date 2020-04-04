Pondy govt invites investors to set up units to manufacture ventilators, N-95 masks

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Faced with acute shortage and non-availability of ventilators, monitors, N-95 masks, personal protection equipment and medicines for treating COVID-19 patients, the Puducherry government has invited investors to establish manufacturing units here and produce them by June 30. In a press meet on Friday, CM V Narayanasamy said government will offer a capital subsidy of 30 per cent, and land for setting up the plant. Existing industrial units are welcome to join hands, he said. The government has also decided to consider industrial demands with regards to paying tariff on instalment basis for March, April and May.