Tamil Nadu prisoners make masks for police amid coronavirus outbreak

Each mask costs about Rs 10 and is for captive use while there have been enquiries from hospitals and others for supply.

Face masks modelled on styrofoam heads in a tailor shop 'Die Tapfere Schneiderei' (The brave tailoring) in Germany, Friday, March 20, 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Some of prisoners in Tamil Nadu prisons might have masked their face during their illegal action to protect identity, but now, jail birds in the state prisons are making masks for the police department and also for public as a protective gear against Coronavirus infection.

According to officials, the tailoring units in the state jails make about 23,000 pieces per day. As policemen faced shortage of face masks the tailoring units in the jails were asked to make masks.

Each mask costs about Rs 10 and is for captive use while there have been enquiries from hospitals and others for supply.

Meanwhile, the prisons department has earmarked 37 sub-jails - one in each district - to house new prisoners as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in jails.

The sub-jails will house people remanded in judicial custody. The newcomers will be screened and those with virus infection symptoms will be referred to the nearest government hospital. The prisoners housed in jails reserved for newcomers have been shifted to other jails.

