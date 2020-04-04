Tourism Minister Natarajan inaugurates distribution of assorted vegetable packets

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Minister of Tourism Vellamandi N Natarajan inaugurated the distribution of assorted vegetable packets to people by the city corporation, at Ariyamangalam corporation zonal office, on Friday. Each packet, consisting of eleven vegetables, cost Rs 150. The corporation has arranged four pick-up trucks or 'mobile markets' for all the four zones in the city to deliver the items. It would load vegetables from local traders at 6 am and start the distribution from 8 am to 2 pm. Each vehicle would carry 250 such packets of vegetables. Corporation Commissioner S Subramanian said that learning about the demand of vegetables, the packets would be arranged accordingly.

"To avoid crowding of people at markets and maintain social distancing, the step was taken. Eleven vegetables required for a week's cooking is carefully chosen and packed. The packet weighs about 9.5 kg and costs Rs 150," said Vellamandi N Natarajan. He added that based on the success of the project here, it would be carried out in other parts of the district too. Also present were the BC, MBC class and Minorities Minister S Valarmathi and district collector S Sivarasu.

The assorted bag contains the following vegetables in Kg Brinjal, 1; Tomato, 1; potato, 1; onion, 1; chow-chow, 1; coconut, 1; Banana - 2 kg; Drumstick, ¼; Green Chilli, ¼; Carrot, ¼; Beetroot ½;