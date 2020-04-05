STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cadres stunned after PM Modi, Amit Shah telephone Stalin over coronavirus

The call has come as a surprise to DMK cadres who said that at a time when even CMs don’t have discussions with the State’s opposition leaders, the two national leaders have chosen to do so.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah dialled DMK president MK Stalin to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and the measures to curtail its spread. The call has come as a surprise to DMK cadres who said that at a time when even Chief Ministers don’t have discussions with the State’s opposition leaders, the two national leaders have chosen to do so.

DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu told The New Indian Express, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with our leader MK Stalin on Sunday. During the conversation, they discussed the Coronavirus outbreak and measures that have been taken to curtail its spread. They also enquired about each others’ health and that of their family members.”

TR Baalu further added that the DMK has received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting which has been scheduled on April-8 and that Baalu will attend the meeting on behalf of the DMK.

He further added that during the conversation MK Stalin had assured that DMK would offer its constructive suggestions to combat the Coronavirus in the all-party meeting.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami had refused the demand of DMK president MK Stalin when he sought to convene an all-party meeting last month to discuss the measures to be taken to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK chief MK Stalin Coronavirus COVID-19 Amit Shah PM Modi call
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp