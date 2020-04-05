DMK cadres stunned after PM Modi, Amit Shah telephone Stalin over coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah dialled DMK president MK Stalin to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and the measures to curtail its spread. The call has come as a surprise to DMK cadres who said that at a time when even Chief Ministers don’t have discussions with the State’s opposition leaders, the two national leaders have chosen to do so.

DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu told The New Indian Express, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with our leader MK Stalin on Sunday. During the conversation, they discussed the Coronavirus outbreak and measures that have been taken to curtail its spread. They also enquired about each others’ health and that of their family members.”

TR Baalu further added that the DMK has received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting which has been scheduled on April-8 and that Baalu will attend the meeting on behalf of the DMK.

He further added that during the conversation MK Stalin had assured that DMK would offer its constructive suggestions to combat the Coronavirus in the all-party meeting.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami had refused the demand of DMK president MK Stalin when he sought to convene an all-party meeting last month to discuss the measures to be taken to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.