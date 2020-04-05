DPCs run out of staff, rice producers feel the heat

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET: All is not well with the rice producers as they are turned back when they take the consignment to the direct procurement centres (DPCs), run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), which are running short of workers due to lockdown.

“Workers are afraid of coming to the DPCs due to the corona infection. Most of our regular employees are drafted for distribution of the government’s relief for the public. We will begin procurement in a full-fledged manner from Monday onwards,” Regional Manager of TNCSC Nagarajan told TNIE.