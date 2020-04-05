Girivalam banned for this Pournami

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Pournami Girivalam at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple banned on April 7 & 8, district collector K.S. Kandasamy told reporters at a press meet here on Saturday.

Devotees and public are banned from taking ‘Pious walk’ along the 14-km Girivalam path on April 7 (Tuesday) and 8 (Wednesday), in view of the need to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Control rooms

The district administration has created four distinct contact numbers to reach out to people in need of food and other assistance.Those who do not have access to food shall call 9345487377. Once reported, food packets will be distributed to their place of stay. Differently-abled shall call 9345462676 for free food and ration and elderly people who cannot walk or move shall call 9345472203, noted a press release.