Muthialpet in Puducherry made COVID-19 containment zone after man tests positive in adjoining area of TN

Though Kottakuppam is geographically in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, it is practically associated with Puducherry for its needs. The Muthialpet market is frequented by Kottakuppam residents.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:10 PM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration cordoned off Muthialpet area in Puducherry after a person from adjoining Kottakuppam area of Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19.

The person from Kottakuppam had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and tested positive for the coronavirus. The man was admitted to the Mundiyampakkam government medical college hospital. He was residing near the Kottakuppam police station, which is around 100 metres from Puducherry border at Muthialpet.

Following this case, Puducherry officials engaged in containing COVID-19 in the area. The measure was led by District collector T Arun camped at Muthialpet as a precautionary measure.

All the four roads to Muthialpet including Mahatma Gandhi Road were blocked and Muthialpet Market, all shops in the containment areas area up to Ezmariamman Koil and Solai Nagar have been closed.

People have been advised to stay at home and have been assured that essential supplies will be provided at the doorstep.

As being done in Ariyankuppam and Thirubuvanai,  the government will start the provision of door-to-door delivery of essential commodities in Muthialpet from Monday.

Later Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the Revenue minister visited Muthialpet and asked people to remain indoors and cooperate with the government in its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

