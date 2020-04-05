STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Part-time teachers yet to receive salaries despite govt disbursing funds

A total of 11,700 part-time teachers work in government schools across Tamil Nadu. These teachers receive a monthly salary of Rs 7,700.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the government has disbursed funds, part-time teachers in government schools are having a trouble in receiving salaries as they could get  it only after the school head master and the president of School Management Committee.

A total of 11,700 part-time teachers work in government schools across Tamil Nadu. These teachers receive a monthly salary of Rs 7,700. While the government has disbursed the funds to all schools, teachers are unable to get their wages owing to the implementation of Section 144. Further school head masters and SMC members have gone back to their hometowns, making it difficult for teachers to get the cheques.

Usually, the part-time teachers submit the cheque at bank, which will transfer the salary to the concerned teacher’s bank account through Electronic Clearing Service. However, in the prevailing situation, part-time teachers have requested the government to directly transfer the funds to their personal accounts.

“Many of them only live on this menial income of `7,700 and it is very difficult for them to make ends meet. Until the lockdown is lifted, the government should directly transfer funds to the teacher,” said PK Ilamaran, the leader of the Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association. Dheeraj Kumar IAS, the principal secretary, School Education, said he instructed SMC heads to ensure that salary cheques are signed.

