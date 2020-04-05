Three farmers give away 300 kg of eggplant for free

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Three farmers in Elambalur village of Perambalur gave 300 kg of eggplant free of cost to the villagers at ration shop on Friday. As uzhavar Sandhai is closed due to lockdown, the three farmers – B Kumar, P Selvam and Siva – found ration shops an alternative place to sell it. People standing at one metre distance each received the eggplants and thanked the farmers.

Kumar said, “We had lots of eggplants in store. We usually sell it at uzhavar sandhai. As it is closed, we thought of selling it in ration shops and not in daily market as here it would be bought at low price and sold at a high price.”

P Selvam said, “We did not want to stock these but instead sell it such that people can benefit. Until the lockdown is over, we will give it for free whenever we have stock.”