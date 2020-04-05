STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic police turn guardian angel for pregnant woman

They lost their first baby before it was born. Their second child’s fate was hanging by a thread. But, that was before a bunch of guardian angels in khaki turned up.

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: They lost their first baby before it was born. Their second child’s fate was hanging by a thread. But, that was before a bunch of guardian angels in khaki turned up. Traffic police personnel were conducting a routine check when they notice a couple riding a bike on Friday.

The woman riding pillion was in visible pain. Traffic Junction Circle Inspector R Santhanakumar says, “We stopped them and called up the 108 service, but it was delayed. Hence we took her to the government Palayamkottai hospital, where she delivered a baby boy.

” The couple had landed at a private hospital from Karuppanthurai on April 1. When the doctors told them that the foetus was not moving, they made a rush for the GH when they were intercepted.The mother and baby are fine and have promised to visit their guardian angels, but Santhanakumar has advised them to take rest.

