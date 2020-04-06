29 new positive cases from Kovai alone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 86 new case reported on Sunday, a whopping 29 were reported from Coimbatore alone, taking the number of cases in the district to 58. Coimbatore is now second to Chennai district which has reported 95 cases, seven of them on Sunday.

Lonely funeral

Chennai also reported one death on Sunday with a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient dying at Government Stanley Hospital. The Old Washermenpet resident tested positive on April 1. His funeral was attended only by hospital and Chennai Corporation staff, clad in protective gear, as six of his family are at Stanley under observation.As the head of the man’s masjid did not permit cremation, Corporation buried him in the burial ground at the Mottai Thottam Masjid near Cemetery Road in north Chennai. “We dug a grave of about 6 feet and the head of the Masjid took part in the funeral, which was held at 4 pm,’’ said the Corporation staff.

Western Spike

Aside from the 29 new cases in Coimbatore, four were reported from The Nilgiris and one from Namakkal. Three more cases were reported from Salem. All the new cases were directly or indirectly linked to the Delhi meet.In Namakkal, a 40-year-old woman tested positive on Sunday. Her husband had attended the Delhi meet. Deputy Director of Health Services Dr S Somasundaram said the couple was from Kokarayanpettai. Namakkal now has 25 cases. Of the three new cases in Salem, two are from Mettur, while the other is from Tharamangalam. Their condition is stable. Salem has 12 cases now.

Dindigul third

Two more people in Dindigul tested positive, taking the district’s total number of cases to 45. This is the highest number of cases in a district after Chennai and Coimbatore. While one new patient hails from Kannivadi, the other is from Behambur.Two more cases were reported in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 19. Collector T G Vinay said the men — aged 34 and 55 — hailed from Mahaboopalayam and Mathur near Kallandiri respectively.In Kanniyakumari, an 88-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension has tested positive. She is the grandmother of a Veladichivilai resident who attended the Delhi meet and tested positive on March 31. She is stable. In Tirunelveli, three zones are under containment and Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has ordered a door-to-door survey in the district. The district reported one case on Sunday — a man who attended the Delhi meet — taking its total to 38.

Contact tracing in Ranipet

Two new cases each were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts. All six patients have a history of travel to Delhi. Ranipet collector S Divyadharshini said a 42-year-old male from Melvisharam and 42-year-old male from Ammoor had tested positive. Ranipet now has 25 cases. Divyadharshini said through contact tracing, 210 persons had been placed under home quarantine.

Disinfection on in Nagai

After six more cases were reported in Nagapattinam district, officials are working on disinfecting the localities around the patients and mark containment zones. Three patients are from Thirumarugal block and three others from Nagapattinam town, Sirkazhi town and Poraiyar. After officials were met with arguments and altercations in a few places on Friday, they are working on plans to convince families and locals to ensure work goes smoothly.

10K completed follow up

According to a health department bulletin, 10,814 passengers have completed a 28-day follow up. As on date 90,824 passengers are under home quarantine. Currently, 127 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are in quarantine facilities near airport and 1,848 are under hospital isolation. Till now 4,612 samples were taken from passengers.