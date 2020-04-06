‘40 per cent police trying to trace Delhi returnees’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After around 300 people from Tamil Nadu, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 infection and another 800 were placed under home quarantine, the State police have deployed a huge number of personnel to identify other Jamaat meeting delegates who have gone into hiding.

Around 1,500 people from the State attended the event in Delhi last month, a senior police officer said. “While most of them were identified and isolated, a few hundreds have left for other states or are hiding from the authorities. Now, 40 per cent of our police force is trying trace them and their contacts,” he added.

With the police force being deployed for several tasks, Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force (TNDRF) has joined the personnel on roads to restrict vehicular movement.

At Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, TNDRF personnel donned fluorescent orange attire and collected information from motorists.Meanwhile, the number of violations with regard to Section 144 regulations has crossed 50,000 in the State.